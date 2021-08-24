691,081 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 691,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $11,908,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $8,714,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 372,727 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,392,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

