691,081 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 691,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

