69,578 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of CareDx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after buying an additional 398,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after buying an additional 430,407 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $97,982,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 43.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,719,000 after buying an additional 356,855 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,362 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,698. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -419.44 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

