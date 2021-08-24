$739.56 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report sales of $739.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.05 million to $765.61 million. Incyte reported sales of $620.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Incyte by 173.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.50. 16,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

