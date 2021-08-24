8,448 Shares in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.21. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. Research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

