$872.97 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report sales of $872.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $819.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $911.70 million. Brinker International reported sales of $740.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EAT shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Brinker International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $53.03. 6,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,721. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.00.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.