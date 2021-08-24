$872.97 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report sales of $872.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $819.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $911.70 million. Brinker International reported sales of $740.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EAT shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Brinker International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $53.03. 6,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,721. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.00.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

