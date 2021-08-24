8,751 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 425.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

