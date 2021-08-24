8,835 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.67. 10,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

