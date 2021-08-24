8,899 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after buying an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after buying an additional 528,016 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after buying an additional 489,750 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,431,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 200,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. 38,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,858. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

