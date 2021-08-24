$973.08 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post $973.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $938.06 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $941.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snap-on by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,733,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Snap-on by 109,566.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.34. 428,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,527. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

