Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ANF opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

