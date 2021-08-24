Accel Wealth Management Acquires 175 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 350.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 653.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth about $432,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

IYK opened at $185.67 on Tuesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $188.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.55.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.