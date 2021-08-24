Accel Wealth Management Purchases 87 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 17.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 45.3% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $78,805,950.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,783,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $458,456,623.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock worth $3,487,701,501. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

