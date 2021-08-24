Accel Wealth Management Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIPX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 698.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 135,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 731.4% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 343,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 301,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIPX opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $21.49.

