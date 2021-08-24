Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $288,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $627.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

