Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

