Acute Angle Cloud Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $273,006.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,631.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.04 or 0.06707662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $656.09 or 0.01349110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00373029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00677259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00336457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00329717 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

