Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.74.
About Adairs
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Adairs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adairs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.