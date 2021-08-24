Adams Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,842. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

