Adams Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises about 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,551.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 199,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,861 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.
EXR traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $176.42. 5,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,476. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
