Adams Wealth Management Sells 808 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Adams Wealth Management cut its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GMS by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 73,044 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GMS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,642. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

