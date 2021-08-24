Adams Wealth Management Takes $229,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $655.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.08. The stock has a market cap of $312.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $658.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

