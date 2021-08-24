adbank Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $84,836.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $84,836.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00793914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00097605 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

