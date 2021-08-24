Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,573. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.41.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. Equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $42,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $414,899. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

