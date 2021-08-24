Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of ATGE opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.
In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.