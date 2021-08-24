Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ATGE opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

