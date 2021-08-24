Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Down to $207.77

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $207.77, but opened at $203.40. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $211.19, with a volume of 7,670 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.65.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

