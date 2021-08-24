Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.