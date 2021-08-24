Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67.

