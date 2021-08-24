Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $28,968,480 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $671.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $659.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

