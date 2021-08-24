Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 130,364 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130,364 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $21,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

