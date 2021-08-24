Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 56,690 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

