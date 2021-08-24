Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,295 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $169.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

