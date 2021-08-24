Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Zscaler stock opened at $250.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $252.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,472. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

