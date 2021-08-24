Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $166.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 175.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WING. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

