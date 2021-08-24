Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,195 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Domtar by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domtar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter worth $206,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Domtar stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

