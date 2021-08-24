Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 106,263 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,263 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of The Buckle worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Buckle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Buckle by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Buckle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Buckle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,540 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $50.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

