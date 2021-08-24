Aemetis’ (AMTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

