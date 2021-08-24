Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.20 and last traded at $96.63. Approximately 2,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.51.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Afterpay in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.59.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

