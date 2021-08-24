Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

NYSE A traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $171.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $170.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.77.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock worth $7,994,954 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

