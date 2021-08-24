AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $46,564,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Western Digital by 75.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,066,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.