AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,400 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $28,301,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $32,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

