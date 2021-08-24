AIA Group Ltd Buys 4,427 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

