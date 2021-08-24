AIA Group Ltd Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.