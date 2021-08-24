AIA Group Ltd Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after buying an additional 887,087 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

