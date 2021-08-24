AIA Group Ltd Takes $736,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.49. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

