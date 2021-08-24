AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $9.02

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $9.46. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 4,923 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RERE shares. Bank of America started coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

