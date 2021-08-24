AiLink Token (ALI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $140,161.72 and approximately $1,499.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.14 or 0.00426352 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001525 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.00967640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

AiLink Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AiLink Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

