Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 466,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,014,288 shares.The stock last traded at $157.92 and had previously closed at $146.79.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,604,971 shares of company stock valued at $523,931,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

