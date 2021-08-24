AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$46.00.

BOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.50 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.70.

BOS stock opened at C$37.09 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$15.09 and a twelve month high of C$43.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

