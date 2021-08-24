Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.44.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.46. 11,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,710. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.